Opinions Address IFC’s Impact On Poverty In Guinea, Implications Of Abortion Policies

Jul 30, 2020

Devex: Opinion: Why is IFC contributing to poverty in Guinea?
David Pred, co-founder and executive director of Inclusive Development International (7/28).

NBC News: Zara Ahmed: Abortion rates don’t drop when the procedure is outlawed. But it does make it more dangerous
Zara Ahmed, associate director of federal issues for the Guttmacher Institute (7/29).

Rewire: U.S. Anti-Abortion Policies Endanger Lives Worldwide. Here’s My Plan to End That
Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.), U.S. member of Congress (7/29).

