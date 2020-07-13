Editorial, Opinion Pieces Discuss Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic, Including Vaccine Access, Impact On Poverty, Global Education

CNN: How to decide who gets the Covid-19 vaccine first

Andrew Peterson, assistant professor and Greenwall faculty scholar at the Institute for Philosophy and Public Policy at George Mason University (7/10).

Devex: COVID-19 calls for disrupting the way we communicate in a crisis

Andrew Bredenkamp, board chair of Translators without Borders (7/10).

Financial Times: Pharma can redeem itself through the pandemic

Editorial Board (7/12).

Forbes: As Cases Surge, Progress On Poverty Reverses

Michael Sheldrick, cofounder and chief policy and government relations officer at Global Citizen (7/13).

The Guardian: Covid-19 has revealed a pre-existing pandemic of poverty that benefits the rich

Philip Alston, outgoing U.N. special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights (7/11).

The Hill: Leaving World Health Organization marks major foreign policy blunder

Stephen Long, associate professor at the University of Richmond and advisory board member for United States Global Leadership Coalition (7/12).

International Business Times: The COVID-19 Pandemic Is Just Hitting Developing Countries. Here’s How to Respond

Hussain Jafri, founding director of World Patients Alliance, founder and secretary general of Alzheimer’s Pakistan, and vice chair of an advisory group for the World Health Organization’s Patients for Patient Safety program (PFPS)(7/12).

New York Times: Letter to the editor: It’s Time, Dr. Fauci

William D. Zabel, founding partner of the law firm Schulte Roth & Zabel (7/10).

Project Syndicate: Saving Generation COVID

Abiy Ahmed, prime minister of Ethiopia, and Gordon Brown, United Nations special envoy for global education, chair of the International Commission on Financing Global Education Opportunity, and chair of the Advisory Board for the Catalyst Foundation (7/13).

Project Syndicate: No Recovery Without Debt Relief

Mo Ibrahim, chair and founder of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation (7/10).