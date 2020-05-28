Opinion Pieces Discuss Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic, Including Women’s, Children’s Health

BMJ Global Health: Protecting children in low-income and middle-income countries from COVID-19

Salahuddin Ahmed, research director at the Projahnmo Research Foundation and PhD candidate with the NIHR Global Health Unit on Respiratory Health (RESPIRE), and colleagues (5/26).

Borgen Magazine: Why the Global Health Security Act Is So Important

Sara Olk, writer for the Borgen Project (5/28).

The Conversation: Periods in a pandemic: women and girls in low-income settlements need more support

Caroline Kabiru, senior research scientist at the African Population and Health Research Center (5/28).

Devex: A reminder during COVID-19 — Africa is not a monolith

Hloni Bookholane, medical doctor, Fulbright scholar, and master of public health student at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health (5/27).

Devex: Key considerations for tracing COVID-19 with geospatial data

Cassandre Pignon, West Africa regional director at IDinsight (5/26).

Devex: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate

Marni Sommer, associate professor of sociomedical sciences at the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University; Virginia Kamowa, menstrual health and hygiene specialist at the Water Supply and Sanitation Collaborative Council and co-coordinator of the Global Menstrual Collective; and Therese Mahon, regional programs manager for South Asia and global lead for menstrual health at WaterAid (5/28).

Devex: To accelerate search for COVID-19 vaccine, look to HIV and act globally

Mitchell Warren, executive director of AVAC (5/27).

Financial Times: To beat Covid-19, find today’s superspreading ‘Typhoid Marys’

Anjana Ahuja, science commentator at the Financial Times and visiting lecturer in science journalism at City University in London (5/27).

Foreign Affairs: Where Is Russia’s Strongman in the Coronavirus Crisis?

Alexander Baunov, senior fellow at the Carnegie Moscow Center and editor in chief of Carnegie.ru (5/27).

Foreign Affairs: The COVID-19 Crisis in Emerging Markets Demands a Once-in-a-Century Response

Brad W. Setser, Steven A. Tananbaum senior fellow for international economics at the Council on Foreign Relations (5/27).

Foreign Policy: Yes, Blame WHO for Its Disastrous Coronavirus Response

Salvatore Babones, adjunct scholar at the Centre for Independent Studies in Sydney and associate professor at the University of Sydney (5/27).

New York Times: We Need a Voice for Public Health in the President’s Cabinet

Michael S. Sparer, chair of the department of health policy and management at the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University (5/28).

Project Syndicate: How to Protect Refugees in a Pandemic

Agnes Igoye, senior Aspen New Voices fellow, Uganda’s deputy national coordinator for the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons, and head of the Ugandan Immigration Training Academy (5/27).

Project Syndicate: Central Asia’s Diverse COVID-19 Responses

Djoomart Otorbaev, prime minister of Kyrgyzstan from 2014-15 (5/27).

STAT: Challenge trials can speed development of a Covid-19 vaccine. Planning for them needs to start now

Josh Morrison, co-founder of 1Day Sooner (5/28).

Thomson Reuters Foundation: Women and children will pay for this pandemic — unless we act

Kersti Kaljulaid, president of the Republic of Estonia; Helen Clark, board chair of the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH); Jorge Alcocer Varela, Mexico’s secretary of health; and Graça Machel, founder of the Graça Machel Trust (5/27).

Washington Post: Iran’s strategy for fighting covid-19 could backfire

Amir A. Afkhami, associate professor of psychiatry, global health, and history at George Washington University (5/27).