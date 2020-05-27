Opinion Pieces Discuss Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic, Including Vaccine R&D, Potential Impact On SDGs, Women’s Health, Other Diseases

Bloomberg: The More Covid-19 Vaccines, the Merrier

Faye Flam, Bloomberg Opinion columnist (5/26).

Bloomberg: The Pandemic Is Exposing the Limits of Science

Ferdinando Giugliano, columnist at Bloomberg View and economics columnist for La Repubblica (5/25).

The Conversation: Lockdown and flooding raise the risk of a spike in mosquito-borne diseases in Kenya

Eunice Anyango Owino, medical entomologist at the School of Biological Sciences at the University of Nairobi (5/26).

The Conversation: Developing countries are facing economic disaster: four ways western nations can support them to shore up the global economy

Steve Schifferes, honorary research fellow at City Political Economy Research Centre at City, University of London (5/26).

Devex: Leaders — build on successful pledging effort and go bolder

Global Citizen and other organizations (5/25).

Devex: The end of global health advocacy as we know it

Loyce Pace, president and executive director of Global Health Council, and Katie Husselby, coordinator at Action for Global Health (5/25).

The Hill: Is defunding the WHO really just a backdoor attack on sexual and reproductive health?

Terry McGovern, chair of the Heilbrunn Department of Population and Family Health at the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University and human rights lawyer; Emily Battistini, independent researcher on women’s health and alum of both the Mailman School and Columbia’s College of Physicians & Surgeons; and Serra Sippel, president of the Center for Health and Gender Equity (CHANGE) (5/26).

The Hill: U.K. ambassador: Our nations must lead the global COVID-19 recovery

Dame Karen Pierce, U.K. ambassador to the U.S. (5/26).

The Hill: Potential cross-reactivity between MMR vaccinations and COVID-19

Ted S. Yoho (D-Fla.) (5/26).

IPS: Are the SDGs in Reverse Gear?

Saida Ali, intersectional feminist, international policy analyst, and Atlantic fellow for social and economic equity (5/25).

IPS: Politics, Profits Undermine Public Interest in Covid-19 Vaccine Race

Anis Chowdhury, adjunct professor at Western Sydney University & University of New South Wales (Australia), and Jomo Kwame Sundaram, former United Nations assistant secretary general for economic development (5/26).

IPS: Women are Often an After-Thought in a Humanitarian Crisis

Bina Pradhan, independent researcher and adviser for the Federation of Business and Professional Women, Nepal (FBPWN) (5/26).

Ms. Magazine: Another Egregious Attack on Reproductive Health by Trump Administration

Anu Kumar, president and CEO of Ipas (5/26).

New York Times: An Incalculable Loss

New York Times (5/24).

New York Times: How Modi Failed the Pandemic Test

Hartosh Singh Bal, political editor of The Caravan magazine (5/27).

New York Times: Will the Pandemic Lead to Outbreaks of Other Maladies?

Anita Shet, director of child health at the International Vaccine Access Center at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health (5/26).

Project Syndicate: How Germany Contained the Coronavirus

Jens Spahn, Germany’s federal minister of health (5/22).

STAT: When bubonic plague hit France in 1720, officials dithered. Sound familiar?

Cindy Ermus, assistant professor of history at the University of Texas at San Antonio and co-executive editor of Age of Revolutions (5/25).

Washington Post: The coronavirus pandemic will turn into a poverty pandemic unless we act now

Sandro Galea, epidemiologist and professor and dean at the Boston University School of Public Health (5/26).