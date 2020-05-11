Opinion Pieces Discuss Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic, Including U.S. Response, WHO’s Role

The Conversation: We may well be able to eliminate coronavirus, but we’ll probably never eradicate it. Here’s the difference

Adrian Esterman, professor of biostatistics at the University of South Australia (5/7).

The Conversation: Sexual and gender-based violence during COVID-19: lessons from Ebola

Monica Adhiambo Onyango, clinical associate professor for global health, and Alexandra Regan, global health specialist, both at Boston University (5/10).

Devex: Opinion: The future for humanitarian workers after COVID-19

Ali Al Mokdad, program management specialist in the international humanitarian and development sector (5/8).

Devex: Opinion: Helping women get into science early for future pandemic response

Aurore Nishimwe, lecturer at the University of Rwanda, Ph.D. candidate at the University of the Witwatersrand, and fellow with Tufts University’s One Health Fellowship (5/8).

Financial Times: Infecting volunteers with Covid-19 may speed up vaccine

Anjana Ahuja, science commentator (5/11).

Foreign Policy: It’s Time to Stop Pandering to Beijing Over Taiwan

Hilton Yip, journalist in Taiwan (5/8).

The Hill: World Health Organization: It’s worse than we think

Paul Roderick Gregory, professor of economics at the University of Houston, Texas, research fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, and research fellow at the German Institute for Economic Research (5/8).

The Hill: Needed: A blueprint for a post-vaccine world

Krishna B. Kumar, director of international research at RAND Corporation and director of the Pardee Initiative for Global Human Progress at the Pardee RAND Graduate School; Mahshid Abir, senior physician policy researcher at RAND and emergency physician and director of the Acute Care Research Unit at the University of Michigan; and Christopher Nelson, senior political scientist at RAND (5/9).

The Hill: Americans should actually give a damn about the rest of the world

Wendy Sherman, professor and director of the Harvard Kennedy School Center for Public Leadership and senior counselor with Albright Stonebridge Group (5/8).

The Hill: Suspending support for WHO: A decision that will live in infamy?

J. Joseph Speidel, professor emeritus at the University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine and non-resident senior fellow at the Population Institute (5/9).

The Lancet: Prevention and control of non-communicable diseases in the COVID-19 response

Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe (5/8).

The Telegraph: Help developing countries to manufacture their own medical equipment to solve supply shortages

Joshua Setipa, managing director of the United Nations Technology Bank for Least Developed Countries (5/9).

USA TODAY: The right response to the coronavirus is global engagement, just like after World War II

Liz Schrayer, president and CEO of the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition (5/10).

Washington Post: Joe Biden: How the White House coronavirus response presents us with a false choice

Joe Biden, presumptive Democratic nominee for president of the United States (5/11).