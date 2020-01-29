menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Opinion Pieces Discuss Issues Related To Novel Coronavirus Outbreak

Jan 29, 2020

Bloomberg: China’s Economy Is Different With This Virus Outbreak
Tim Culpan, Bloomberg opinion columnist (1/27).

The Conversation: Steps Nigeria is taking to prepare for cases of coronavirus
Chikwe Ihekweazu, senior honorary lecturer on infectious diseases at UCL (1/28).

Foreign Policy: Don’t Blame Bat Soup for the Wuhan Virus
James Palmer, senior editor at Foreign Policy (1/27).

New England Journal of Medicine: A Novel Coronavirus Emerging in China — Key Questions for Impact Assessment
Vincent J. Munster, chief of the virus ecology unit at the NIH’s Laboratory of Virology, and colleagues (1/24).

New York Times: How to Avoid the Coronavirus? Wash Your Hands
Elisabeth Rosenthal, author, contributing opinion writer at the New York Times, and editor-in-chief of Kaiser Health News (1/28).

POLITICO Magazine: Donald Trump Is Not a Doctor. But He Plays One on Twitter.
Jordan Muller, editorial intern at POLITICO Magazine (1/29).

Project Syndicate: The Coronavirus Is a Disease of Chinese Autocracy
Minxin Pei, professor at Claremont McKenna College and non-resident senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States (1/28).

