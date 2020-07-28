menu

Opinion Pieces Address U.S. Decision To Withdraw From WHO, Yemen Humanitarian Crisis, Case For Independent Public Health Agency, Climate Change

Jul 28, 2020

The BMJ: U.S. decision to pull out of World Health Organization
Devi Sridhar, chair of global public health, and Lois King, PhD candidate, both in the Global Health Governance Program at the University of Edinburgh (7/24).

Devex: The time to step up for the people of Yemen is now
Janez Lenarčič, European commissioner for crisis management in the Von der Leyen Commission (7/24).

The Hill: We need an independent public health agency
Christopher Robertson, author and N. Neal Pike scholar and professor of law at Boston University, and Richard Carmona, 17th surgeon general of the United States and distinguished professor at the University of Arizona (7/27).

Wall Street Journal: Snooze the Climate Alarms
Walter Russell Mead, James Clarke Chace professor of foreign affairs and the humanities at Bard College, Ravenel B. Curry III distinguished fellow in strategy and statesmanship at the Hudson Institute, and the Wall Street Journal’s Global View columnist (7/27).

