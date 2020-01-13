menu

NYT Letters To Editor Discuss Antibiotic Research, Development

Jan 13, 2020

New York Times: Letters to the Editor: Making Sure Our Antibiotics Remain Potent
Jay Markowitz, senior vice president at Regeneron; Mark Kessel, chair of the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics; and Curtis Morris, campaign associate at U.S. PIRG

In these letters to the editor, readers respond to the article, “Crisis Looms in Antibiotics as Drug Makers Go Bankrupt,” first published in the New York Times on December 26, 2019, and “suggest ways to encourage the development of new drugs and prolong the effectiveness of the ones we have” (1/12).

