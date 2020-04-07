Media Outlets Discuss Coronavirus-Related Scientific Developments, Including House Democrats’ Letter Urging HHS To Lift Restrictions On Fetal Tissue Research For COVID-19

The Hill: House Democrats call on Trump administration to lift restrictions on fetal tissue for coronavirus research

“More than a dozen House Democrats on Monday called on the Trump administration to lift restrictions on research that uses human fetal tissue to allow for studies on potential treatment for COVID-19. The lawmakers argued in a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar that such studies could lead to developing coronavirus treatments more quickly. … The Department of Health and Human Services last year moved to discontinue research conducted within the National Institutes of Health (NIH) that used aborted fetal tissue. … At least one scientist at an NIH laboratory has been unable to pursue research for a potential coronavirus treatment due to the ban on fetal tissue, according to the Washington Post…” (Marcos, 4/6).

