menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Media Outlets Discuss Coronavirus-Related Scientific Developments, Including House Democrats’ Letter Urging HHS To Lift Restrictions On Fetal Tissue Research For COVID-19

Apr 07, 2020

The Hill: House Democrats call on Trump administration to lift restrictions on fetal tissue for coronavirus research
“More than a dozen House Democrats on Monday called on the Trump administration to lift restrictions on research that uses human fetal tissue to allow for studies on potential treatment for COVID-19. The lawmakers argued in a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar that such studies could lead to developing coronavirus treatments more quickly. … The Department of Health and Human Services last year moved to discontinue research conducted within the National Institutes of Health (NIH) that used aborted fetal tissue. … At least one scientist at an NIH laboratory has been unable to pursue research for a potential coronavirus treatment due to the ban on fetal tissue, according to the Washington Post…” (Marcos, 4/6).

Additional coverage of scientific developments related to COVID-19 is available from Business Insider, New York Times, and Wall Street Journal.

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.