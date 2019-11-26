menu

Number Of Measles Cases Continues To Rise Worldwide, According To WHO

Nov 26, 2019

New York Times: Measles Cases Continue to Rise Around the World
“There has been a rapid increase in the global measles outbreak, with reported cases jumping 300 percent in the first three months of 2019 compared with the same period last year, according to the World Health Organization. As reasons for the increase, the organization has cited a deep mistrust of vaccines, gaps in immunization coverage, and lack of access to health care facilities or routine checkups…” (Dahir, 11/26).

