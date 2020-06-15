menu

NPR Examines Health Expenditures In Poorest, Richest Nations

Jun 15, 2020

NPR: Pandemic Perspective: What The 20 Poorest And Richest Countries Spend On Health Care
“Of the world’s poorest states, the Democratic Republic of the Congo spends the least per citizen on health care — $19 per person annually. And in Sierra Leone, the highest health spender south of the Sahara, it’s over triple — $66 per capita. That’s still just a fraction of how much the world’s wealthiest countries spend on each of their residents’ health. In the United States, the number is nearly $10,000. Half of the 20 richest countries spend at least $5,000 per person…” (Jingnan/Baskar, 6/13).

