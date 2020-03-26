NIH’s National Library Of Medicine Expands Access To Scientific Literature On Coronavirus Through PubMed Central

NIH: The National Library of Medicine expands access to coronavirus literature through PubMed Central

“The National Library of Medicine (NLM), part of the National Institutes of Health, is working on multiple fronts to aid in the COVID-19 response through new initiatives with the global publishing community and artificial intelligence researchers. NLM is expanding access to scientific papers on coronavirus for researchers, care providers, and the public, and for text-mining research. … Following on a statement issued by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) and science policy leaders from almost a dozen other nations, NLM has stepped up its collaboration with publishers and scholarly societies to increase the number of coronavirus-related journal articles in [PubMed Central (PMC)], along with available data supporting them. Submitted publications will be made available in PMC as quickly as possible after publication, in formats and with needed permissions to support text mining…” (3/25).