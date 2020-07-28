menu

NIH Launches $58M Initiative To Advance Data Science, Health Innovation Across Africa

Jul 28, 2020

NIH: NIH to invest $58M to catalyze data science and health research innovation in Africa
“The National Institutes of Health launched a $58 million initiative to advance data science, catalyze innovation, and spur health discoveries across Africa. The new five-year program, Harnessing Data Science for Health Discovery and Innovation in Africa (DS-I Africa), will leverage existing data and technologies to develop solutions for the continent’s most pressing clinical and public health problems…” (7/27).

