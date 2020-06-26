New Issue Of NIH Fogarty International Center’s ‘Global Health Matters’ Newsletter Available Online

NIH Fogarty International Center: FIC Global Health Matters

The most recent issue of the Fogarty International Center’s newsletter contains various articles addressing global health topics, including the NIH’s recently announced plan to provide $58 million over five years for a new initiative to catalyze data science and innovation in Africa, the announcement of new grants to support training for HIV and bioethics researchers, and the Fogarty community’s response to COVID-19 (May/June 2020).