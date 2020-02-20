menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

News Outlets Report On Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Outbreak

Feb 20, 2020

AP: Iran state news agency says new virus has killed 2 citizens (Vahdat, 2/19).

Foreign Policy: Are China’s Coronavirus Figures Reliable? (Palmer, 2/19).

New York Times: To Prevent Next Coronavirus, Stop the Wildlife Trade, Conservationists Say (Nuwer, 2/19).

NPR: Coronavirus Is Contagious, But Kids Seem Less Vulnerable So Far (Aubrey, 2/20).

NPR: The Wide-Ranging Ways In Which The Coronavirus Is Hurting Global Business (Feng/Cheng, 2/19).

NPR: Pressing Unanswered Questions Remain Regarding The Coronavirus (2/19).

Reuters: China HIV patients risk running out of AIDS drugs in days: UNAIDS (Kelland/Liu, 2/19).

Reuters: ‘Like a zombie apocalypse’: Residents on edge as coronavirus cases surge in South Korea (Shin/Cha, 2/19).

The Telegraph: Warning for African countries as coronavirus cases mount worldwide (Newey, 2/19).

Wall Street Journal: Two Coronavirus Cruise Ship Passengers Die in Japan (Inada/Bhattacharya, 2/19).

Wall Street Journal: Sick, but Not Coronavirus? China’s Other Patients Struggle to Get Care (Kubota et al., 2/19).

Washington Post: How the coronavirus can kill people (Johnson, 2/19).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.