News Outlets Examine Gates Foundation’s Response To COVID-19 Pandemic

POLITICO: The Gates aren’t pinning their coronavirus hopes on the U.S.

“…The Gates Foundation is working closely with the European Commission on a pledging conference on Monday intended to generate €7.5 billion in financing for tests, medicines, and vaccines against the virus. In an interview with POLITICO, Melinda Gates said the foundation views Europe as key to bringing international players to the table and preventing the wealthiest countries from putting their own needs first…” (Deutsch/Herszenhorn, 5/1).

Washington Post: The billionaire who cried pandemic

“…As the virus has spread, killing more than 239,000 people globally, [Bill] Gates has used his fame and wealth to push for science-based approaches to end the pandemic. Having studied infectious diseases for the past 20 years as part of his philanthropic work, Gates has warned about the potential for a pathogen-spread pandemic since 2015, in a TED Talk, lectures, and medical journal articles. Since February, the foundation he runs with [Melinda Gates] has given away $250 million to expand testing for the coronavirus and find a cure for covid-19, the disease it causes. But the coronavirus is unlike any global health challenge Gates has faced…” (Greene, 5/2).

