New Zealand Passes Bill To Decriminalize Abortion

New Zealand Herald: Abortion law reform passes third reading

“The bill which will see abortion removed from the Crimes Act and the legal test for the procedure scrapped has passed its final stage. The conscience vote about the polarizing Abortion Legislation Bill passed its third reading with 68 in favor and 51 votes opposing. The result was met with applause and a few cheers. The Abortion Legislation Bill now goes to the Governor General for Royal Assent and will then be law…” (Wade, 3/18).

Additional coverage of the bill decriminalizing abortion in New Zealand is available from the AP and The Guardian.