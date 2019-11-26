menu

New York Times Feature Examines Impact Of Climate Change On Seasonal Rains, Water Supply In India

Nov 26, 2019

New York Times: India’s Ominous Future: Too Little Water, or Far Too Much
“The monsoon is central to Indian life and lore. It turns up in ancient Sanskrit poetry and in Bollywood films. It shapes the fortunes of millions of farmers who rely on the rains to nourish their fields. It governs what you eat. It even has its own music. Climate change is now messing with the monsoon, making seasonal rains more intense and less predictable. Worse, decades of short-sighted government policies are leaving millions of Indians defenseless in the age of climate disruptions — especially the poor…” (Denton/Sengupta, 11/25).

