menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

New Issue Of NIH Fogarty International Center’s ‘Global Health Matters’ Newsletter Available Online

Apr 30, 2020

NIH Fogarty International Center: FIC Global Health Matters
The most recent issue of the Fogarty International Center’s newsletter contains various articles addressing global health topics, including the NIH’s efforts to develop diagnostics, study potential treatments, and produce an effective vaccine for COVID-19; the importance of sharing global health research especially amidst the COVID-19 pandemic; and a review of pain relief research priorities and treatments in low-resource settings (March/April 2020).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.