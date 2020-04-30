New Issue Of NIH Fogarty International Center’s ‘Global Health Matters’ Newsletter Available Online

NIH Fogarty International Center: FIC Global Health Matters

The most recent issue of the Fogarty International Center’s newsletter contains various articles addressing global health topics, including the NIH’s efforts to develop diagnostics, study potential treatments, and produce an effective vaccine for COVID-19; the importance of sharing global health research especially amidst the COVID-19 pandemic; and a review of pain relief research priorities and treatments in low-resource settings (March/April 2020).