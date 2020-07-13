New Hires At USAID Raise Concerns, Lower Morale Among Career Employees, News Reports Say

CNBC: U.S. foreign aid agency hit with low morale as White House works to appoint Trump loyalists

“President Donald Trump’s former body man entered the White House after he was chosen to lead the Presidential Personnel Office earlier this year with a message to a team of liaisons: sweep out anyone disloyal to the commander in chief. John McEntee, Trump’s new personnel head, reportedly called on the group in that meeting in February to find any so-called ‘Never Trump’ political appointees and bring their names back to him. … As a result of several controversial hires, morale has plummeted at the federal government’s agency for foreign aid, according to these people. The people who spoke to CNBC for this story declined to be named as these details had yet to be made public…” (Schwartz, 7/10).

POLITICO: A Bannon ally is the latest contentious hire at USAID

“…Tera Dahl, who briefly served as the deputy chief of staff at the White House-based National Security Council in 2017, is the latest in a string of hires that have alarmed career employees at USAID. She’s being given the title of senior adviser at USAID, an agency spokesperson confirmed. Like some other new political appointees at the aid agency, Dahl has a history of sharp commentary on Islam. She has disavowed efforts to delink the concept of terrorism from the religion, in ways that Muslim advocacy groups view as discriminatory…” (Toosi, 7/10).