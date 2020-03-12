New High-Level Expert Coalition To Propose Strategies To Unlock More Climate Finance For Improving WASH In LMICs

Devex: New coalition plans to unlock climate finance for water services

“A new high-level expert group plans to develop proposals to unlock more climate finance, specifically for improved water services in low- and middle-income countries, before the 2020 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP26. The group was announced at WaterAid’s Water and Climate Summit, convened this week in London, after a roundtable discussion hosted by WaterAid’s president, Prince Charles, who has been holding a series of climate-focused conversations. Speaking at the summit, he highlighted the need for an integrated approach to water and the climate crisis…” (Root, 3/12).