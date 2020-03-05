menu

Tenfold Increase In Climate Change Finance Needed To Ensure Access To Water, WaterAid Report Says

Mar 05, 2020

Devex: WaterAid calls for tenfold increase in climate finance for access to water
“Countries with the lowest levels of water access receive as little as 17 cents per person per year in climate finance for water service adaptation, according to a new report by WaterAid, which said that amount should be 10 times higher since improved access to clean water is a vital defense against the impacts of climate change…” (Root, 3/5).

