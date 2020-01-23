New Decade, New Roadmap Bring New Opportunities In Efforts To End NTDs, Editorial Says

The Lancet Global Health: Taking the neglected out of neglected tropical diseases

Editorial Board

“…Jan. 30 will mark 8 years since the London Declaration on NTDs. That same date will also mark the inaugural World NTD Day. … 2020 is set to be a pivotal year for NTDs as the first roadmap ends and WHO finalizes the Roadmap 2021-30 within the framework of the Sustainable Development Goals. … A new decade and a new roadmap bring new opportunities to end the suffering of neglected populations. World NTD Day invites us to regroup to #BeatNTDs: For good. For all” (February 2020).