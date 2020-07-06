New CSIS Documentary Project Examines Global HIV/AIDS Epidemic

CSIS: The Pandemic Paradox — HIV on the Edge

“The CSIS Global Health Policy Center (GHPC) presents The Pandemic Paradox — HIV on the Edge, a five-episode docuseries and feature film on the risk of a resurgent HIV/AIDS epidemic four decades after the first case was reported and a few months into the coronavirus pandemic. The documentary project features many of the world’s most prominent and impactful voices on HIV/AIDS, such as National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci and former UNAIDS chief Peter Piot, and includes original footage and interviews of those living with the threat of HIV/AIDS in Kwazulu-Natal and Gauteng, South Africa; Odessa and Kiev, Ukraine; and diverse communities in the American South and West…” (July 2020).