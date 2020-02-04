CSIS Event Explores State Of HIV In 2020, Features Sneak Peak Of Upcoming Documentary

Center for Strategic & International Studies: Success or Regress? The State of HIV in 2020

The CSIS Global Health Policy Center hosted an event on Monday exploring the state of the HIV epidemic and included a panel discussion on “where we are now, what we know works, and what can be accomplished in 2020.” The panel featured Regan Hofmann, director a.i. at the U.S. Liaison Office for UNAIDS; Jen Kates, senior vice president and director of global health & HIV policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation; and Greg Millett, vice president and director of public policy at amfAR, and was moderated by Sara M. Allinder, executive director and senior fellow at the CSIS Global Health Policy Center. The event also featured a sneak peak of the CSIS Global Health Policy Center’s upcoming documentary, “The Pandemic Paradox: HIV on the Edge, which explores the long arc of the HIV pandemic against the backdrop of continued high levels of new infections and annual deaths” (2/3).