MSF Teams In DRC Using Solar Power In Health Care Facilities

Feb 24, 2020

Médecins Sans Frontières: Saving lives with solar power in Democratic Republic of Congo
“In remote parts of countries like Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where patients often have to walk long distances to get to a hospital, many health centers struggle with a very basic issue — a lack of access to electricity. Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) teams have been coping with this logistical challenge for decades, usually relying on diesel generators. But in DRC’s South Kivu province, MSF teams are finding a cheaper, more effective, and sustainable solution through solar power…” (2/21).

