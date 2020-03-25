Response To Ebola In DRC Was ‘Failure’, Says MSF Head Of Emergencies

Médecins Sans Frontières: How the Ebola response failed the people of DRC

Karline Kleijer, head of emergencies at MSF, discusses the response to Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, writing, “We cannot label the Ebola response a success. In fact, this cannot be labelled as anything other than a systematic and catastrophic failure that left thousands dead. Ultimately, we failed the people of DRC. … [I]t is paramount for all groups of the response, including MSF, to critically reflect on not only how we failed, but what system failures led to it, to avoid the same failures occurring in the future” (3/24).