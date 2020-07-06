menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Blogs, Releases Address Various Issues Related To COVID-19 Pandemic

Jul 06, 2020

BMJ Opinion: We cannot afford to lose more time in the fight against covid-19 in the U.S.
Ingrid T. Katz, associate faculty director at the Harvard Global Health Institute and assistant professor at Harvard Medical School, and Andrew R. Iliff, senior writer at the Harvard Global Health Institute (7/3).

BMJ Opinion: Covid-19 highlights the gender imbalance in leadership and the imperative to address it
Nada Al-Hadithy, Oxford University Hospital, and colleagues (7/3).

Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières: Haiti: Between denial and fears about COVID-19, health promotion on the front line (7/6).

Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières: Women and girls face greater dangers during COVID-19 pandemic (7/2).

Global Citizen: This WHO-UNICEF Initiative Is Fighting so Everyone Can Wash Their Hands Against COVID-19
Lerato Mogoatlhe, content writer & editor at Global Citizen South Africa (7/2).

Health GAP: Will the U.S. Congress Rise to the Moment and Save Lives? Or Will They Let COVID-19 Roll Back Years of Fragile Gains Against HIV, Tuberculosis, and Malaria?
Jessica Bassett, director of communications at Health GAP (6/29).

Think Global Health: All Bets Are Off for Measuring Pandemic Preparedness
Sawyer Crosby, data analyst on the resource tracking team at the University of Washington’s Institute for Heath Metrics and Evaluations (IHME), and colleagues (6/30).

UNICEF: UNICEF Executive Board: Strategic Plan midterm review and COVID-19 response reimagine a world fit for every child (7/2).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.