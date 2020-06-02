menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

More Than 225 Current, Former Global Leaders, VIPs Urge G20 To Adopt $2.5T Plan To Address COVID-19, Especially In LMICs

Jun 02, 2020

AP: 225 VIPs urge world powers to adopt $2.5 trillion COVID plan
“More than 225 current and former global VIPs urged the world’s 20 major economic powers on Monday to hold an urgent meeting to agree to a $2.5 trillion plan to tackle COVID-19 and launch an economic recovery from the pandemic, especially for hard-hit developing and middle-income countries. They said in a letter that these poor and middle-income countries, which represent nearly 70 percent of the world’s population and approximately one-third of global GDP, demand immediate action…” (Lederer, 6/2).

The Independent: Coronavirus: Three former PMs among world leaders calling for $2.5 trillion emergency package for developing countries
“…Gordon Brown, Tony Blair, and Sir John Major are among the eminent roster of ex-presidents, prime ministers, and leaders of international institutions calling for an emergency summit of the G20 to agree a global health and economic recovery plan which would ‘send out a message of hope for the future.’ Without urgent and concerted action, the letter warned that the world faces a deep recession threatening hundreds of millions of the poorest and most disadvantaged with unemployment, destitution and starvation, along with a second wave of Covid-19 outbreaks in the developing world sweeping back to reinfect richer nations which have got the disease under control…” (Woodcock, 6/2).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.