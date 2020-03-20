More Opinions In Global Health

The Conversation: Newborns in developing countries need better protection from common bacteria

Ziyaad Dangor and Sanjay Lala, associate professors at the University of the Witwatersrand (3/18).

The Conversation: Why the elimination of malaria needs much greater involvement of women

Damaris Matoke-Muhia, senior research scientist with the Kenya Medical Research Institute (3/18).

The Conversation: Finally, snakebite is getting more attention as a tropical health issue

Andreas Hougaard Laustsen, associate professor, Line Ledsgaard, PhD candidate, and Timothy Patrick Jenkins, post doctoral researcher, all with the Technical University of Denmark (3/17).

The Lancet: Peace and health in Afghanistan

Editorial Board (3/21).