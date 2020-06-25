More News In Global Health

CNN Philippines: Tuberculosis amid Covid-19 pandemic (Gomez, 6/25).

Devex: Tech groups, nonprofits accelerate plans to tackle global blood shortage (Cheney, 6/25).

Devex: World Bank staff association sounds alarm over Brazil’s executive director nominee (Igoe, 6/24).

Devex: Is this a DFID merger or an FCO takeover? These are the signs to look for (Worley, 6/24).

Fox Business: Which companies are leading the coronavirus vaccine race? (Fordham, 6/24).

HealthDay News: Vaccine Might Guard Against Bacteria That Cause Diarrhea in Kids (Preidt, 6/24).

The Lancet Infectious Diseases: Stigma during the COVID-19 pandemic (Bagcchi, 7/1).

The Lancet Infectious Diseases: Global shortage of personal protective equipment (Burki, 7/1).

New Humanitarian: Médecins Sans Frontières needs ‘radical change’ on racism: MSF president (Parker, 6/24).

New York Times: Decades-Old Soviet Studies Hint at Coronavirus Strategy (Kramer, 6/24).

New York Times: Breakthrough Drug for Covid-19 May Be Risky for Mild Cases (Rabin, 6/24).

POLITICO: Bungled Lancet study casts shadow over health data industry (Manancourt/Furlong, 6/24).

Pulitzer Center: A Social Media Pandemic (McCarthy, 6/24).

U.N. News: 170 signatories endorse U.N. ceasefire appeal during COVID crisis (6/24).

U.N. News: COVID-19’s far reaching impact on global drug abuse (6/25).