More News In Global Health

Jun 23, 2020

BBC: The virus hunter who got Covid (Mazumdar, 6/23).

Devex: Q&A: How to protect health care workers from occupational exposure to hazardous drugs (6/23).

Forbes: Bill And Melinda Gates Have Sharp Words For U.S.’ Lack Of Leadership Role In Fighting Pandemic (Wang, 6/23).

The Guardian: ‘Divorce isn’t an option’: Afghan women find hope in saffron scheme (Glinski, 6/23).

Nature: Going back in time for an antibody to fight COVID-19 (Whittaker/Daniel, 6/22).

Science: ‘Has it peaked? I don’t know.’ NIH official details foreign influence probe (Mervis, 6/22).

SciDev.Net: ‘Alarming’ use of critical human antibiotics on crops (Irwin, 6/23).

Scientific American: How ‘Superspreading’ Events Drive Most COVID-19 Spread (Aschwanden, 6/23).

The Telegraph: Why Covid-19 kills nearly twice as many men as women (Nuki, 6/23).

Thomson Reuters Foundation: Nobel winner unveils code to protect survivors of sexual violence in war (Milne, 6/19).

U.N. News: First Person: Ending violence against women — ‘men and boys — I am talking to you,’ says U.N. Deputy Chief (6/22).

U.S. News & World Report: Meet the Woman Behind the World’s Most Famous Coronavirus Tracker (Galvin, 6/22).

VOA News: HIV Drug Sped to Approval 25 Years Ago Revolutionized Fight Against AIDS (Presutti, 6/22).

Xinhua: Cameroon police seize huge quantity of fake medicines (6/22).

Xinhua: Feature: After escaping deadly bombings, Yemeni mother faces new challenge of cancer (6/22).

