More News In Global Health

May 28, 2020

AP: Through kids’ eyes: Virus outbreak brings sadness, fear, joy (Irvine, 5/27).

The Atlantic: Listen: It’s a Small World Health Organization (Hamblin/Wells, 5/27).

CIDRAP News: Antibiotic use rising for sick kids in low-resource nations (Dall, 5/26).

Devex: World Food Programme pulls COVID-19 fundraising images after backlash (Chadwick, 5/27).

Financial Times: Designing insurance for the next pandemic (Ralph et al., 5/27).

Forbes: Why ‘Irresponsible’ Governments Are Failing To Protect Citizens From Covid-19, Climate Change (Vetter, 5/26).

The Lancet Infectious Diseases: Wolbachia, a bacterium fighting on our side (Burki, 6/1).

Nature: The epic battle against coronavirus misinformation and conspiracy theories (Ball/Maxmen, 5/27).

New Humanitarian: EXCLUSIVE: Health woes, outrage, and toxins near Ethiopia gold mine (Gardner, 5/27).

POLITICO: NIH director: ‘No way of knowing’ if coronavirus escaped from Wuhan lab (Brennan, 5/27).

Reuters: First poverty, now pandemic threatens access to electricity (Rowling, 5/28).

U.N. News: COVID-19: A ‘new and deadly threat’ for civilians caught up in violence (5/27).

