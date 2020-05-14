menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

More News In Global Health

May 14, 2020

Der Spiegel: Other Diseases Are Spreading in the Shadow of COVID-19 (Backhaus et al., 5/13).

DW: Coronavirus: COVID-19 shouldn’t make us forget other major infectious diseases (Schmidt, 5/13).

The Guardian: Covid-19 crisis raises hopes of end to U.K. transmission of HIV (Segalov, 5/14).

IPS: Former Child Bride Holds Pakistan to Account for Wrongful Imprisonment in Historic Legal Challenge (Ebrahim, 5/8).

New York Times: New Inflammatory Condition in Children Probably Linked to Coronavirus, Study Finds (Belluck, 5/13).

U.N. News: COVID-19 could help turn the tide on ocean health in Asia-Pacific (5/13).

U.N. News: Take ‘all appropriate public health measures’ to protect detainees from coronavirus, U.N. urges (5/13).

Wall Street Journal: Soaring Prices, Rotting Crops: Coronavirus Triggers Global Food Crisis (Trofimov et al., 5/13).

Wall Street Journal: As Coronavirus Cases Fall, Countries Struggle to Measure When It’s Safe to Reopen (Pancevski/Fidler, 5/13).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.