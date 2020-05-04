More News In Global Health

menu

May 04, 2020

CBS News: How the fight against polio was won (Kessel, 5/3).

Devex: Where are the health workers? New data efforts aim to answer big coronavirus questions (Lieberman, 5/4).

Devex: This nonprofit needs your cough sounds to detect COVID-19 (Ravelo, 5/4).

The Guardian: Coronavirus ‘reinfections’ were false positives, says WHO technical lead — video (5/3).

U.N. News: Journalists provide ‘antidote’ to COVID-19 misinformation, U.N. chief says ahead of World Press Freedom Day (5/1).

