More News In Global Health

Al Jazeera: Can the tuberculosis vaccine help save coronavirus patients? (4/20).

AP: N. Korea silence on Kim’s health raises succession speculation (Kim, 4/22).

Homeland Preparedness News: Preclinical tests demonstrate potential vaccine’s capability to fight all four Ebola species (Galford, 4/21).

Science: Coronavirus found in Paris sewage points to early warning system (Lesté-Lasserre, 4/21).

Science: Antibody surveys suggesting vast undercount of coronavirus infections may be unreliable (Vogel, 4/21).

Scientific American: Jane Goodall: We Can Learn From This Pandemic (Mirsky, 4/21).

Undark: To Fight Locusts, Historic Rivals India and Pakistan Team Up (Del Bello, 4/20).

U.N. News: Assistance ramped up to DR Congo’s South Kivu as floods kill dozens (4/21).

Vox: The coronavirus pandemic has people rethinking their plans for having kids (North, 4/21).

Washington Post: Around the world, the devout are adapting their rituals to fit life under the coronavirus (Berger, 4/22).