More News In Global Health

Mar 24, 2020

AFP/France 24: Hand-washing: a luxury millions of Yemenis can’t afford (3/24).

The Atlantic: Why the Coronavirus Has Been So Successful (Yong, 3/20).

Borgen Magazine: Ending Male Childhood Marriage (Smethers, 3/21).

The Guardian: ‘Everyone will be contaminated’: prisons face strict coronavirus controls (Summers, 3/23).

Reuters: Coronavirus sparks soul-searching over travel-heavy climate diplomacy (Rowling, 3/23).

Roll Call: Social media data could greatly aid in tracking COVID-19 worldwide (DeChiaro, 3/24).

STAT: AbbVie waives all worldwide restrictions on making generic copies of its Kaletra HIV pill (Silverman, 3/23).

STAT: As coronavirus spreads, thousands of foreign doctors could be blocked from U.S. entry, group warns (Branswell, 3/23).

U.N. News: Water access critical to beating back COVID-19 spread in slum areas (3/23).

