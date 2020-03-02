More News In Global Health

menu

Mar 02, 2020

AP: People with albinism issued with protective alarms in Malawi (Jali, 3/2).

Devex: The challenge of local implementation in Uganda’s new nutrition policy (Green, 3/2).

Devex: Half of USAID’s spending goes to 25 organizations. Who are they? (Wolf, 2/28).

The Guardian: Faulty condoms leave charity facing court case in Uganda (Okiror, 3/2).

HealthDay News: Imaging Scans May Lead to Shorter TB Treatment (Preidt, 2/27).

Health Policy Watch: WHO Launched Digital Version Of Essential Medicines List (2/28).

NPR: A $100 Million HIV Vaccine Project Failed. But All Hope Is Not Lost (Whitehead, 3/2).

Reuters: Paraguay dengue fever death toll rises to 34 (Desantis, 2/28).

U.N. News: Fighting discrimination against women is key to beating AIDS (2/29).

Xinhua: Nigeria ranks 1st in Africa’s tuberculosis infection: WHO (2/27).

Xinhua: Namibia launches sustainable development goals online hub (2/29).

