More News In Global Health

Al Jazeera: ‘I wish I was a boy’: The Kenyan girls fighting period poverty (Mire, 2/24).

Devex: Migration, LDCs key concerns for NGOs as French development bill progresses (Chadwick, 2/25).

Devex: What do strategies from 2019 tell us about donors’ priorities? (Stibi, 2/21).

Devex: Can village nutrition schools reduce widespread malnutrition? (Root, February 2020).

The Guardian: ‘We’re not baby factories’: the refugees trying injectable contraceptives (Okiror, 2/25).

New York Times: New Genomic Tests Aim to Diagnose Deadly Infections Faster (Jacobs, 2/24).

Reuters: South African HIV carriers bullied before giving birth to accept sterilization (Rumney, 2/24).

Washington Post: Trump squeezes Venezuela’s regime, while ordinary Venezuelans go hungry (Tharoor, 2/25).