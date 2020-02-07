More News In Global Health

menu

Feb 07, 2020

CNBC: How international travelers can stay safe during viral outbreak (Day, 2/6).

CNN: All of its neighbors have it, so why hasn’t North Korea reported any coronavirus cases? (Berlinger/Seo, 2/6).

IPS: Vegetables Rot in Food Markets across Zimbabwe While Half the Population Faces Food Insecurity (Banda, 2/6).

New York Times: China Begins Testing an Antiviral Drug in Coronavirus Patients (Grady, 2/6).

New York Times: Africa, Intertwined With China, Fears Coronavirus Outbreak (Marks, 2/6).

Reuters: Court case of 47 Nigerian men charged under homosexuality law delayed again (George, 2/6).

Reuters: Aid to Houthi-controlled Yemen to be cut back over risk it can be diverted — sources (Barrington, 2/6).

SciDev.Net: Antibiotic resistance not just a biological problem (Broom, 2/6).

Science: Combo of two HIV vaccines fails its big test (Cohen, 2/7).

U.N. News: Central African Republic: One year after peace deal, a ‘long, steep’ road ahead to ensure child rights protections (2/6).

