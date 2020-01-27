More News In Global Health

Devex: Q&A: ‘Transformation takes time,’ Richard Horton on the EAT-Lancet Commission diet (Ravelo, 1/27).

Devex: Civil society groups issue Guterres gets a B- for gender equality work (Lieberman, 1/27).

The Guardian: World Bank urged to scrap $500m loan to Tanzania over schoolgirls’ rights concerns (McVeigh, 1/26).

NPR: Is Davos As Bad As Critics Say? Global Leaders Weigh In (Lu, 1/24).

Outbreak News Today: Dengue in 2019, the vaccines and the quest for a World Dengue Day (Herriman, 1/24).

Science: Industry says voluntary plan to curb antibiotic pollution is working, but critics want regulation (Gilbert, 1/24).

U.N. News: Deadly earthquake kills dozens in Turkey; U.N. stands in solidarity and offers support (1/25).

Xinhua: Afghanistan launches polio vaccination targeting 9.1 mln children (1/27).

Xinhua: Over 1 mln Bangladeshi capital dwellers to get cholera vaccine (1/26).