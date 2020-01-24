More News In Global Health

menu

Devex: The complete interview with Gavi CEO Seth Berkley (Kumar, 1/24).

Devex: How South Africa is spearheading efforts to tackle MDR-TB (1/24).

France 24: Davos 2020: What should taxes be spent on? (Carroll, 1/23).

The Guardian: Zimbabwe urged to prioritize children as record poverty causes food shortages (Chingono, 1/24).

Healio: Patients with Ebola virus, Lassa fever can be treated without infecting health care personnel (Stulpin, 1/24).

The Lancet: Humanitarian crises: needs grow as health funding falls (Zarocostas, 1/25).

Reuters: Yemen’s frontline port struggles to fight deadly fever (Barrington et al., 1/24).

U.N. News: Health services for Syrian women caught up in war, foster safety and hope: UNFPA (1/23).

Xinhua: 2030 Agenda should become master plan for each country’s development: U.N. chief (1/24).

