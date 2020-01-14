More News In Global Health

menu

Jan 14, 2020

Devex: U.N. shuttering of Syria crossings creates new burden for local NGOs, millions of civilians (Lieberman, 1/14).

Devex: Can gender-based violence services find a foothold in humanitarian settings? (Rogers, 1/14).

The Economist: Globally, roads are deadlier than HIV or murder (1/13).

The Guardian: Fox urges Johnson to merge Foreign Office and aid department (Wintour, 1/13).

New Humanitarian: Inside Idlib’s bombed-out hospitals and clinics (Al Hosse/Edwards, 1/13).

SciDev.Net: ‘Vaginal tobacco,’ a risky cocktail for West African women (Djamessi, 1/13).

Washington Post: Genetic sequencing of measles suggests a much older history for the virus (Blakemore, 1/11).

