More News In Global Health

AP: Once-a-month birth control pill? Experiment works in animals (Neergaard, 12/4).

BBC: Air pollution in Nairobi leaves Kenyan children struggling to breathe (Serwanjja, 12/4).

Devex: In wake of safeguarding scandal, IPPF approves organizational overhaul (Edwards, 12/5).

Devex: Q&A: WASH business: A mixed business model in waste-to-value (Ravelo, 12/5).

Devex: Q&A: New PATH CEO on plans to become ‘the go-to health NGO’ (Cheney, 12/5).

The Guardian: ‘I feel constant pain’: drug resistance adds to misery of Gaza gun victims (McVeigh/Balousha, 12/5).

New York Times: Climate Change Is Accelerating, Bringing World ‘Dangerously Close’ to Irreversible Change (Fountain, 12/4).

New York Times: ‘He Showed Us Life’: Japanese Doctor Who Brought Water to Afghans Is Killed (Ghazi et al., 12/4).

Reuters: Fiji to postpone sports contests as it battles measles outbreak (Ransom, 12/4).

Thomson Reuters Foundation: Deaths prompt Nepal to offer cash to women who shun ‘menstrual huts’ (Sharma, 12/3).

Xinhua: Australia develops tool to predict spread of dengue fever (12/5).

Xinhua: Laos to improve emergency medical response to natural disasters (12/4).