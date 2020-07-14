Malnutrition In All Forms Continues To Spread Globally, Hunger Rising, Annual U.N. Food Security Report Warns

U.N. News: U.N. report sends ‘sobering message’ of deeply entrenched hunger globally

“In much of the world, ‘hunger remains deeply entrenched and is rising,’ the U.N. chief said on Monday, launching this year’s major U.N. food security update, highlighting that over the past five years, tens of millions of people have joined the ranks of the chronically undernourished. As countries ‘continue to grapple with malnutrition in all its forms, including the growing burden of obesity,’ Secretary-General António Guterres said that this year’s State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World report ‘sends a sobering message.’ The authoritative global study tracking progress towards ending hunger and malnutrition, is produced jointly by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), International Fund for Agriculture (IFAD), the U.N. Children’s Fund (UNICEF), World Food Programme (WFP), and World Health Organization (WHO)…” (7/13).

