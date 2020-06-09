MFAN Co-Chairs Urge Trump Administration To Reconsider WHO Withdrawal

Modernizing Foreign Assistance Network: MFAN Urges Trump Administration to Reverse Course on World Health Organization Withdrawal

Modernizing Foreign Assistance Network (MFAN) co-chairs Lester Munson, Larry Nowels, and Tessie San Martin delivered a statement on behalf of MFAN addressing the Trump administration’s decision to withdrawal from the World Health Organization. According to the statement, “The Modernizing Foreign Assistance [Network] is deeply concerned about the proposed withdrawal of the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO) and we urge the Trump administration to reverse course. Backing away from this highly important, although imperfect, tool for fighting the global pandemic undermines the health and safety people around world, including the American people…” (6/8).