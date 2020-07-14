MFAN Welcomes Passage Of FY21 SFOPs Bill By House Appropriations Committee

MFAN: MFAN Applauds House Appropriations Committee Passage of FY21 SFOPS Bill

Modernizing Foreign Assistance Network (MFAN) co-chairs Lester Munson, Larry Nowels, and Tessie San Martin delievered a statement on behalf of MFAN addressing the House Appropriations Committee’s passage of its FY 2021 State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs appropriations bill last week. The co-chairs write, “This bill is a significant new investment in American foreign assistance and the Modernizing Foreign Assistance Network applauds the Committee, and Chairwoman Lowey in particular, for the robust level of funding in the bill, including a new investment of $10 billion to respond to COVID-19 globally. MFAN continues to urge Congress to include significant additional resources in any further Fiscal Year 2020 supplemental appropriations bill” (7/13).