menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Mexico Becomes First Latin American Nation To Publish Feminist Foreign Policy

Jan 15, 2020

Devex: Mexico releases Latin America’s first feminist foreign policy
“Mexico is the first country in the Latin America to release a feminist foreign policy, with the government last week publishing a road map for how it will put gender at the center of its international engagement. The policy aims ‘to reduce and eliminate structural differences, gender gaps and inequalities, in order to build a more just and prosperous society.’ The document said Mexico intends to set an example with its progressive policy for gender equality efforts around the world and be recognized as a promoter of the global human rights agenda…” (Welsh, 1/15).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.