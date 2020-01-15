Mexico Becomes First Latin American Nation To Publish Feminist Foreign Policy

Devex: Mexico releases Latin America’s first feminist foreign policy

“Mexico is the first country in the Latin America to release a feminist foreign policy, with the government last week publishing a road map for how it will put gender at the center of its international engagement. The policy aims ‘to reduce and eliminate structural differences, gender gaps and inequalities, in order to build a more just and prosperous society.’ The document said Mexico intends to set an example with its progressive policy for gender equality efforts around the world and be recognized as a promoter of the global human rights agenda…” (Welsh, 1/15).