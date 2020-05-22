More Than 50 Advocates, Organizations Unveil Blueprint For U.S. Feminist Foreign Policy Approach, Call On U.S. To Adopt More Focused Strategy

Devex: Advocates propose blueprint for U.S. feminist foreign policy

“A group of more than 50 foreign policy, humanitarian, and gender equality advocates and organizations unveiled a blueprint for a U.S. feminist foreign policy Thursday. … The policy makes several bold recommendations — including that 20% of official development assistance be dedicated to programs focused on gender equality and that feminist foreign policy have White House-level leadership. Analysis and planning throughout every agency would be required, addressing everything from development to defense to trade. The feminist foreign policy paper is the result of a lengthy process of discussions, research, and consultations with more than 100 feminist activists in more than 40 countries, which began in August 2019. Advocates said that it is time for the United States to step up, and in some cases go further than other countries that have adopted their own feminist foreign or international assistance policies, such as Sweden, Canada, and Mexico…” (Saldinger, 5/22).