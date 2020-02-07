Medical Mask Market Flooded With Orders, Manufacturers Work To Keep Up, As Coronavirus Spreads

New York Times: As Coronavirus Spreads, Face Mask Makers Go Into Overdrive

“…The coronavirus outbreak has set off a run on protective masks across China and in other major cities. To curb the spread of the virus, the Chinese government has ordered citizens to don masks every time they go outside. Medical professionals say once used, a mask must be replaced with a fresh one, driving an explosion in demand. Grim scenes of people lined up for hours to get a protective face covering, only to be turned away when pharmacies run out, have become familiar…” (Alderman, 2/6).

Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus Outbreak Strains Global Medical-Mask Market

“Chinese officials are buying up medical masks in the virus-wracked country from factories that typically supply hospitals around the world, forcing manufacturers to boost output globally and hospitals to ration supplies. … China is one of the world’s top producers of medical masks and other gear. Now officials there are directing much of that supply to the front lines of the outbreak, leaving customers in the U.S. and other countries to look elsewhere for masks as global supplies tighten…” (Hufford et al., 2/6).